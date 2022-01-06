SEBI Begins Recruitment Drive For 120 Officers

SEBI Recruitment 2022: Online examinations for the recruitment will be held during February-April.

Capital markets regulator SEBI has embarked on a recruitment drive inviting applications for 120 senior-level executives as part of its plan to beef up its headcount for faster and more effective execution of its role. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) plans to recruit legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration.

This comes after the regulator had invited applications for the recruitment of 147 senior-level officials in March 2020 and around 1.4 lakh people applied for these positions.

In a public notice on Wednesday, the regulator has notified a total of 120 vacancies for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) to hire officials in different streams. Applications have been invited for for 80 posts in general stream, 16 in legal, 14 in Information Technology (IT), 7 in research and 3 in office language stream.

Candidates can apply for the posts through online mode till January 24, 2022.

The regulator will conduct online examinations for the recruitment of these positions during February-April.

For applying to general stream, the incumbent needs to have a Master's degree in any discipline or Bachelor's degree in law or engineering.

Formed by the government in 1988, SEBI was given statutory powers following the passage of SEBI Act in 1992 after the Harshad Mehta scam hit the Indian markets.

As per its preamble, SEBI is mandated to protect the interests of investors in securities as well as promote and regulate the securities markets.

It regulates business in stock exchanges and other securities markets, registers and regulates various market intermediaries, including brokers, merchant bankers, registrars, portfolio managers and investment advisers, as well as foreign portfolio investors, credit rating agencies, mutual funds and venture capital funds.

Besides, SEBI is mandated to check fraudulent and unfair trade practices, insider trading and other manipulative activities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)