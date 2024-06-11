Markets watchdog Sebi Invites Applications For 49 Officer Posts, Details Here

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the markets watchdog, is inviting applications for the recruitment of officers in various departments. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 49 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Originally scheduled to open on April 13, the application submission link was postponed due to the General Elections schedule. In a recent announcement on Tuesday, Sebi issued a fresh notice inviting applications for 49 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions across various streams including General, Legal, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering, Research, and Official Language. The application submission link will remain open until June 30.

Sebi aims to fill 34 positions in the General stream, 10 in Information Technology, two in the Legal team, and one each in Electrical Engineering, Research, and Official Language departments. The selection process will occur in three phases starting from July 27.

Established by the government in 1988, Sebi was granted statutory powers after the enactment of the Sebi Act in 1992, following the Harshad Mehta scam that impacted the Indian markets. According to its preamble, Sebi is entrusted with safeguarding the interests of securities investors and regulating the securities markets.

Additionally, Sebi is mandated to prevent fraudulent and unfair trade practices, insider trading, and other manipulative activities.