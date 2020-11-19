SEBI Receives Close To 1.4 Lakh Applications For 100 Vacancies

SEBI recruitment 2020: Computer based test will be held in January, 2021

For Officer (Assistant Manager) post in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), close to 1.4 lakh candidates have applied against 100 vacancies. SEBI had announced to fill the vacancies in General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research and Official Language streams and an official notification was released on March 7, 2020.

The application process has been closed and SEBI has announced on its website the number of applications it has received against the advertised vacancies.

Out of the total number of applicants, 55322 are from general category.

3,624 candidates from EWS category have applied for this job.

For one Civil Engineering post, a total of 1,979 applications have been registered. This post is reserved for candidates belonging to scheduled caste category.

For 80 vacancies of Officer (general) stream, close to 90,000 applications have been registered.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two computer based tests and one personal interview round. The computer based test will have questions from the respective discipline, English language and General Awareness.

The first computer based test will be held on January 17, 2021 and the second will be held on February 27, 2021.

"The successful candidates recruited for the post of Officer Grade 'A' shall undergo probation of two years. The candidates shall be confirmed in the services of SEBI subject to their satisfactory performance during the probation period," SEBI has mentioned in the job advertisement.

