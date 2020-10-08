SEBI Officer Recruitment: Option To Withdraw Application, Change Exam Centre Open

SEBI Officer recruitment 2020: Change exam centre, withdraw application till October 31.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given those candidates a chance to change their preference for the exam centre who have applied for the Officer (Assistant Manager) post. Usually candidates are given a chance to give preferences for the exam centres while filling the application form. SEBI has reopened that facility for candidates now.

SEBI Website

It has also given them a chance to withdraw their applications if they wish not to appear for the exam.

These options will be open till October 31.

"A facility to change the preference(s) for exam centres for Phase I and Phase II examination or withdrawal of application form is being provided to candidates who have filed their applications on or before July 30, 2020. An online link for the same has been provided on SEBI website, which will be available till 31.10.2020," SEBI has notified.

Candidates can login to their application forms using their registration number and password.

The recruitment was announced on March 7 and SEBI will fill a total of 100 vacancies in General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research and Official Language Stream.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two computer based tests and one personal interview round. The computer based test will have questions from the respective discipline, English language and General Awareness.

