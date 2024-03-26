SEBI Issues Notification To Hire 97 Officers, Check Selection Process, Salary Details

SEBI Recruitment 2024: The application process will begin on April 13.

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 97 officers in different departments. The application process will begin on April 13.

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacant positions of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the General, Legal, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering, Research, and Official Language streams.

SEBI Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

The vacancies include 62 posts in the General stream, 24 in Information Technology, five in the Legal team, and two each in Electrical Engineering, Research, and Official Language departments.

SEBI Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process will comprise three phases. Phase I includes an online examination with two papers. Candidates who pass Phase I will progress to Phase II, which also consists of two papers for which the examination will be held in online mode. Those shortlisted from Phase II will proceed to an interview, as stated in the official notification.

For eligibility criteria and other details, check the official notification here

SEBI Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Candidates should be under 30 years of age as of March 31, 2024. They must have been born on or after April 01, 1994.

Exceptions to the age limit will be granted in accordance with relevant regulations.

Probation Period: Newly appointed individuals will serve as Officers Grade 'A' and undergo a probationary period lasting two years.

SEBI Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale

The salary structure for Grade A officers ranges from ₹ 44,500 to ₹ 89,150 over a span of 17 years, with increments at specified intervals.

At present, the total compensation, inclusive of SEBI's contribution towards the National Pension Scheme (NPS), Grade Allowance, Special Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Family Allowance, Local Allowance, Learning Allowance, Special Grade Allowance, etc., is approximately ₹1,49,500 per month in Mumbai without accommodation, and ₹1,11,000 per month with accommodation.

Housing & Placement: Residential lodging will be provided based on availability.

Exam Locations:

Online examinations and interviews will be conducted in multiple cities across India.

Application Fee (Non-refundable):

General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 plus 18% GST. Candidates from OBC and EWS categories need to pay an examination fee of Rs 100 plus GST.