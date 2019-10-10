SBI SO Admit Card 2019 Released. Direct Download Link Here

SBI SO admit card is available at sbi.co.in.

SBI SO admit card 2019: State Bank of India or SBI, the largest Public Sector Bank in the country, has released the SBI SO admit card for the online examination scheduled for October 20. SBI had announced recruitment for a total of 477 vacancies of Specialist cadre officers in September and the SBI SO admit card has been released on the official portal, sbi.co.in. Candidates who are awaiting the SO admit card can download the same from the official portal till October 20.

SBI SO admit card 2019: How to download

SBI SO admit card has been released on the official portal, sbi.co.in.

Follow the steps given here to download your SBI SO admit card from the official website:

Step 1 : Visit the SBI website, www.sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2 : In the latest notification section, look for RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS'.

Step 3 : Click on the ' Download Online Exam Call Letter' link (you will be directed to a third party link hosted by IBPS).

Step 4 : Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and download your SBI SO admit card

SBI SO admit card 2019: Direct link to download

Click here to download your SBI SO admit card 2019:

SBI SO admit card 2019 direct link

On the exam day, according to the official SBI SO notification "candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as Passport/Aadhar/ PAN Card/Driving License/Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be submitted along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if identity of candidates is in doubt the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test".

