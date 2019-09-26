SBI Extends Deadline To Apply For Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) Recruitment

SBI has extended the deadline for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) recruitment

State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the last date to apply for recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) on regular basis. Now eligible candidates can apply for the exam till September 30, 2019. Earlier, the last date to apply for the recruitment was September 25, 2019.

SBI had announced recruitment on 477 vacancies of Specialist cadre officers in the beginning of this month.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment through a written test and interview for some posts and for other posts only interview process will be conducted.

For post codes were both written test and interview will be conducted, the weightage for written test is 70% and for interview it is 30%. In case of posts were only interview will be conducted for selection, a Short Listing Committee constituted by the bank will determine the parameters to shortlist applicants for the interview process.

The eligibility criteria for different posts are different and interested candidates should refer to the recruitment advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying. Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official recruitment portal of State Bank of India.

The application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750 for General/ OBC/EWS candidates and only intimation charges of Rs. 125 for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

