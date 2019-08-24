SBI PO Main Result Declared: What's Next?

Hereafter selected candidates will appear for interview.

The Central Recruitment & Promotion Department Corporate Centre of State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result of PO main exam held on July 20. The result is available on the official website of SBI in the careers section.

Hereafter SBI would conduct interview to assess the selected candidates and for preparing the final merit list for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). Details of the interview will be intimated to the candidates by SMS separately.

The marks obtained in the main exam and the interview will be considered for the final merit list. The marks secured in the main exam will be converted to out of 75 marks and the marks obtained in the interview will be converted to out of 25 marks. The final merit list will be decided on 100 marks.

"On joining, the selected candidates will be designated as "Probationary Officers" and will be on probation for two years," reads the job notice released by SBI. "They will be subjected to continuous assessment during the probation period. Those candidates who qualify in the assessment as per standards determined by the Bank from time to time, will be confirmed in the Service of the Bank in Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I)," it added.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.