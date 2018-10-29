SBI PO Result 2018: State Bank Of India Declares Final Results, Check Here

SBI PO Result 2018: State Bank Of India Declares PO Final Results @ Sbi.co.in, Check Here

Central Recruitment and Promotion Department of State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the final results of SBI PO recruitment 2018. Final SBI PO results can be accessed from the official website of the Bank, sbi.co.in. As part of the SBI PO recruitment, phase-III (Group Exercise & Interview) was held during September/ October 2018. The phase-I was SBI PO prelims examination while the phase-II was main examination. Roll numbers of successful candidates for the post of Probationary Officers have been published on the website now.

According to the results statement from SBI, successful candidates are being informed by SMS.

SBI PO Result 2018: Check Final Results Here

Check for your roll numbers here in this file:

SBI PO prelims examinations were held on July first and second weeks. The prelims results were announced in July third week. The main examination was held on August 4 and the results were released on August last week.

After the main examination, as part of SBI PO recruitment, the interview and group exercise process were done from September 24 to October 12.

According to SB PO 2018 official notification, the marks obtained in the prelims (Phase-I) has not been added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

Only the marks obtained in main examination, both in Objective Test and Descriptive Test, have been added to the marks obtained in GE & Interview for preparing the final merit list.

"The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. Marks secured by the candidates in the Main Examination (out of 250 marks) are converted to out of 75 and marks secured in Group Exercises & Interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25,"said the notification.

The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating converted marks of main examination and Group Exercises and Interview out of 100.

The selection has been made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

