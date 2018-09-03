SBI PO Interview Admit Card Released @ Sbi.ac.in, Here's How To Download

SBI PO Admit Card 2018 Released @ Sbi.ac.in, Here's How To Download

SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2018: State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest public sector lender, has published the admit card for SBI PO interview on the official website. SBI PO admit card can be accessed from the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in or from the direct link of career section, sbi.co.in/careers. Next stage in the recruitment of SBO POs is Interview, which is scheduled to begin from September 24 and continue till October 12. The SBI PO Interview admit card window is opened today. The career section of SBI had released the SBI PO Prelims results and SBI PO Main results recently.

SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2018: How to download

Follow these steps to download your SBI PO Interview admit card 2018:

Step I : Go to the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in

Step II : Click on the Career link given on the top of the home page.

Step III : On next page, click on "Current Openings"

Step IV : Next, go to Probationary Officers recruitment link.

Step V : Click on the SBI PO Interview admit link provided there.

Step V : On next page insert Registration number and Password.

Step VI: Submit the details and download your SBI PO Interview admit card

SBI is expected to release the SBI PO recruitment 2018 results on the official website by November 1.

