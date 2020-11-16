SBI PO Exam: Pre-Exam Training May Be Held Online

SBI PO 2020 notification has been released.

For the Probationary Officer (PO) selection exam, the State Bank of India (SBI) may conduct the pre-exam training in online mode, the bank has notified in the SBI PO 2020 notification. Usually, for bank exams, which are conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), SBI, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), training is given to candidates belonging to SC, ST, and minority community categories before the exam. This is called pre-exam training.

In order to avail the training facility, candidates have to give their consent in the application form.

This training is imparted through physical classes in selected cities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-exam training for few bank exams has not been held.

However, for the PO 2020 exam, the SBI has said that in view of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may, depending on feasibility, hold the training through physical classes or by way of online tools.

SBI has scheduled the pre-exam training in the third-fourth week of December. SBI will issue the concerned candidates admit cards for the training in the second week of December.

The online exam for SBI PO selection will begin on December 31. The first exam, a preliminary one, will be held on December 31 and January 2, 4, and 5, 2021. The second exam, the main one, will be held on January 29, 2021.

The final result of the SBI PO exam will be released in the last week of March 2021.

