State Bank Of India (SBI) To Fill 2,000 PO Posts; Registration Open

SBI PO 2020: Recruitment open to fill 2,000 posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced to fill 2,000 Probationary Officers (POs). Application forms are available on the website of the bank at sbi.co.in. Candidates can apply latest by December 4. "Applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Probationary Officers (POs) in State Bank of India. The selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India," SBI has notified.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two online exams and interview. The online exams will be held in succession; candidates who qualify in the first exam or the preliminary one will be shortlisted for the next exam or the main exam.

The preliminary online exam will be held on December 31, 2020 and January 2, 4 and 5, 2021. The admit cards for the exam will be released in the third week of December.

The result of the preliminary online exam will be released in the third week of January, 2021.

The main exam will be held on January 29. The result will be held in the third or fourth week of February, 2021.

The interview will be held within March, 2021.

The final result of SBI PO will be declared in the last week of March, 2021.

SBI will give pre-exam training to candidates belonging to SC, ST and religious minority community candidates. The training will be imparted to the candidates in the third or fourth week of December.

