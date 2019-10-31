SBI Releases Marks Of Clerk Recruitment Exam. Direct Download Link Here

The SBI Clerk mains marks are available on the 'Career' section of the official portal (sbi.co.in).

State Bank of India or SBI, country's largest bank, has released the SBI Clerk mains marks today. The marks have been released for the SBI Clerk mains examination held in August and September this year. The Bank released the final result for the Clerk recruitment (also known as Junior Associate recruitment exam) a day before. The SBI Clerk mains result and marks are available on the 'Career' section of the official portal (sbi.co.in) of State Bank of India.

The Bank had conducted SBI Clerk mains examination between August 10 and September 20, 2019.

The bank has released the roll numbers of the candidates who have been provisionally selected for the post when it released the final results on October 30.

To access the SBI Clerk mains marks, candidates will have to login to the page provided on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk main exam may either enter their roll number and date of birth or registration number and date of birth to access the marks.

According to the official notification, the selection is provisional and subject to qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language(s), and fulfilling the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Bank at the time of advertisement.

SBI Clerk main marks 2019: Direct link

Access your SBI Clerk main marks from the direct link provided here:

SBI Clerk main marks direct link

SBI had released recruitment advertisement for Clerks or Junior Associates in April this year. There were 8,653 vacancies available.

The selection process involves a preliminary exam followed by a main exam conducted for candidates who shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the prelim exam. SBI or for that matter IBPS too does not conduct an interview for clerk recruitment and candidates are finalized on the basis of marks scored in main exam.

Apart from the main list of selected candidates, SBI also maintains a wait list.

