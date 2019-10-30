SBI Releases Main Exam Result For Clerk Recruitment 2019

SBI Clerk Result 2019 for main examination announced on the official website

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final result for the Junior Associate recruitment exam. The result is available on the 'Career' portal of State Bank of India. Main examination was held between August 10 and September 20, 2019. The bank has released the roll numbers of the candidates who have been provisionally selected for the post.

The selection is provisional and subject to qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language(s), and fulfilling the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Bank at the time of advertisement.

The SBI Clerk 2019 final result is available on the official website in pdf format. Candidates can download the result pdf and check for their roll numbers.

SBI Clerk 2019 Final Result

SBI had released recruitment advertisement for Clerks or Junior Associates in April this year. There were 8,653 vacancies available.

The selection process involves a preliminary exam followed by a main exam conducted for candidates who shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the prelim exam. SBI or for that matter IBPS too does not conduct an interview for clerk recruitment and candidates are finalized on the basis of marks scored in main exam.

Apart from the main list of selected candidates, SBI also maintains a wait list.

"A wait list of up to 50% of vacancies (State-category wise) will be maintained. Candidates will be released from this waitlist on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection. This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result," says the official SBI Clerk recruitment advertisement.

