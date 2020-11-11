SBI Circle Based Officer Exam On November 28, Option To Submit Test Centre Choice Opens

SBI will conduct a written exam on November 28 for selection of Circle based Officers.

The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct a written exam for the selection of Circle based officers. Though SBI had not mentioned holding any written exam for this post, it had mentioned in the exam notification that it reserves the right to conduct a written exam. As per the latest update released by the Bank on its official website, sbi.co.in, the written exam will be held on November 28.

Online test for recruitment of Circle Based Officers is scheduled on 28.11.2020. Candidates are required to submit three choices of Test Centres through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbicbodnov20/ it has notified.

The exam will be both objective type and descriptive. The objective type will carry 200 marks in total and the descriptive part will have 50 marks.

Candidates who qualify in this exam will be shortlisted for interview. "State-wise & Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Test. There will be no sectional cut-off and sectional wise marks shall not be maintained. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the State wise & Category wise vacancies will be called for the Interview from the top of the State wise & Category wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score," the notification released by SBI reads.

The interview carries a total of 100 marks.

The final merit list will be drawn on the basis of the interview score, SBI has said.

