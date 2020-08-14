SBI Officer Recruitment: Application Submission Deadline This Week, No Written Exam

SBI Officer Recruitment: Last Date To Apply August 16

The State Bank of India (SBI) had announced recruitment of 3,850 Officers in July. This is not the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment. The recruitment is for selection of Circle based Officers. Unlike SBI PO in which selected candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in the country, Circle based officers will be posted in the applied Circle only. SBI has notified vacancies in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Maharashtra circles.

"The candidate will have to apply for vacancy of one State only. A candidate applying against vacancy of one State will not be eligible to apply against vacancy of any other State," SBI has said.

"The selected candidates will not be entitled for inter-circle transfer up to his/ her promotion to SMGS-IV Grade OR 12 years of service, whichever is later," it has also said.

Application submission deadline for the SBI Circle based Officer recruitment is August 16.

Selection to SBI Circle based Officer post will be through shortlisting and interview. There will be no written exam held. "However, the Bank reserves right to conduct written examination," it has notified.

On how the merit list of candidates will be decided, the job notification says, "merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. Merit list will be drawn State wise, category wise. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit."

