SBI Circle Based Officer Recruitment Exam This Week

SBI will conduct written test for Circle based officer

The recruitment exam for Circle based Officer posts in the State Bank of India (SBI) will be held on November 28, the SBI had notified on November 10. The bank had allowed candidates till November 16 to make changes in the exam city preferences.

Details of the exam city, the shift is likely to be intimated to candidates soon.

The SBI circle based officer recruitment exam will be both objective and descriptive type. The objective type will carry 200 marks in total and the descriptive part will have 50 marks.

There will be questions from general awareness, banking awareness, economy, KYC-AML, preventive vigilance, legal issues, and other topics.

Candidates who qualify in this exam will be shortlisted for interview. "State-wise & Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Test. There will be no sectional cut-off and sectional wise marks shall not be maintained. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the State wise & Category wise vacancies will be called for the Interview from the top of the State wise & Category wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score," the notification released by SBI reads.

The final merit list will be drawn on the basis of the interview score, SBI has said.

