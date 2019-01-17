SAIL Announces 153 Vacancies For Various Posts; Details Here

SAIL recruitment 2019: The registration will start from January 19 and will be held till February 9.

SAIL or Steel Authority of Indian Limited has announced recruitment for 153 vacancies in various posts. The current recruitment will be done for posts in Operator cum Technician (Trainee), Attendant cum Tehnician, Blaster, Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee), Fire Engineer, Pharmacist (Trainee) and Jr. Medical Technologist Trainee posts. The registration process will be held on the official website, sail.co.in. The registration will start from January 19 and the same will be held till February 9.

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Starting date of receipt of online application: January 19, 2019

Closing date of receipt of online application: February 9, 2019

Last date of feeding of payment details: February 9, 2019

Availability of payment reconciliation status with edit option: Will be available in website

Closing of payment editing option: Will be available in website

Date of availability of written test admit card on website: Will be available in website

Tentative Date of Written Test: Will be confirmed in Admit Card

SAIL Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Eligible and interested candidates would be required to apply online through SAIL's website: www.sail.co.in at 'Careers' link.

No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

Before applying the candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms.

Their registration will be provisional as their eligibility will be verified only at the time of trade test/skill test/interview (Fire Engineer post).

SAIL Recruitment 2019: Selection process

For the post of Fire Engineer:

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for a written test, information for which will be provided in the admit card.

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written test will be intimated to appear in interview, as the case may be through careers page of SAIL website. Weightage of marks for written test and interview will be 80:20 respectively.

For other posts :

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for a written test, information for which will be provided in the admit card. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written test will be intimated to appear in trade test/skill test, as the case may be through careers page of SAIL website.

Weightage of marks for written test will be 100%.

Trade test/skill test will only be of qualifying nature.

