Steel Authority Of India Limited Hiring For 108 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.40 Lakh

SAIL Recruitment 2024: The selection process consists of a Computer-Based Test and an Interview.
The Steel Authority Of India Limited (SAIL) has issued a job notification for executive and non-executive posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 108 vacant positions. The application process for executive posts will begin on March 26 with a deadline set for April 16, while the registration for non-executive posts will begin on March 16 and close on May 7.
Interested and eligible individuals can apply for the posts by visiting the official website.
SAIL Recruitment 2024: Qualification
Candidates possessing Class 10 to postgraduate degrees can apply based on the requirements for various posts.
SAIL Recruitment 2024: Age limit
- The maximum age limit ranges from 28 to 41 years.
- Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per the rules.
The admit cards for the exam will be sent by email/SMS and will also be released on the official website of the cell.
SAIL Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
The selection process consists of a Computer-Based Test and an Interview. For the CBT, there will be 150 multiple-choice questions divided into two sections: 50 on Domain/Professional Knowledge and 100 on the Aptitude Test.
The minimum qualifying marks for the CBT are set at 50 percentile score for unreserved posts and 40 percentile for SCs/ST/OBC(NCL) for reserved posts.
Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview based on merit. If multiple candidates achieve the cut-off marks, they will all be called for an interview. The interview has no qualifying marks; however, for final selection, the merit list will combine the marks from the CBT and the Interview, with a weightage of 80:20, respectively.
In case of a tie in the cut-off marks, the candidate with higher marks in eligibility qualifications will be selected.
SAIL Recruitment 2024: Salary Details
Manager- Rs 80,000 to Rs 2.20 lakh
Deputy Manager- Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 lakh
SAIL Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
General, EWS, and OBC candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 700 while SC/ST/PwBD candidates need to make a payment of Rs 400.
Salary details for the following non-executive posts are as follows:
Senior Consultant- Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.40 lakh
Consultant- Rs 80,000 to Rs 2.20 lakh
Senior Medical Officer- Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 lakh