Steel Authority Of India Limited Hiring For 108 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.40 Lakh

The Steel Authority Of India Limited (SAIL) has issued a job notification for executive and non-executive posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 108 vacant positions. The application process for executive posts will begin on March 26 with a deadline set for April 16, while the registration for non-executive posts will begin on March 16 and close on May 7.

Interested and eligible individuals can apply for the posts by visiting the official website.

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Qualification

Candidates possessing Class 10 to postgraduate degrees can apply based on the requirements for various posts.

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Age limit

The maximum age limit ranges from 28 to 41 years.

Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per the rules.

The admit cards for the exam will be sent by email/SMS and will also be released on the official website of the cell.

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process consists of a Computer-Based Test and an Interview. For the CBT, there will be 150 multiple-choice questions divided into two sections: 50 on Domain/Professional Knowledge and 100 on the Aptitude Test.

The minimum qualifying marks for the CBT are set at 50 percentile score for unreserved posts and 40 percentile for SCs/ST/OBC(NCL) for reserved posts.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview based on merit. If multiple candidates achieve the cut-off marks, they will all be called for an interview. The interview has no qualifying marks; however, for final selection, the merit list will combine the marks from the CBT and the Interview, with a weightage of 80:20, respectively.

In case of a tie in the cut-off marks, the candidate with higher marks in eligibility qualifications will be selected.

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Salary Details

Manager- Rs 80,000 to Rs 2.20 lakh

Deputy Manager- Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 lakh

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

General, EWS, and OBC candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 700 while SC/ST/PwBD candidates need to make a payment of Rs 400.

Salary details for the following non-executive posts are as follows:

Senior Consultant- Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.40 lakh

Consultant- Rs 80,000 to Rs 2.20 lakh

Senior Medical Officer- Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 lakh