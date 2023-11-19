Steel Authority Of India Limited Hiring For 110 Posts, Details Here

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply online through official website at sailcareers.com.

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is seeking applications for the positions of Operator-cum-Technician, Operator-cum-Technician (Electrical Supervisor), and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee). The recruitment drive aims to fill 110 vacancies. The application process will commence on November 20, with a submission deadline of December 16. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at sailcareers.com.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

There are 110 vacancies, including 20 for Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) (S-3), 10 for Operator-cum-Technician (Electrical Supervisor) (S-3) (For Mines only), and 80 for Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee).

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Application fee

Operator-cum-Technician post: Rs 500 for General/OBC/EWS candidates, Rs 300 for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Departmental candidates.

Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee): Rs 300 for General/OBC/EWS candidates, Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Departmental candidates.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official SAIL website at www.sail.co.in.

Navigate to the "Careers" page.

Register and proceed with the application.

Complete the application form.

Upload all required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and retain a printout for future reference.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Salary structure

The minimum Cost to Company (CTC) at the lowest pay scale for the respective regular grades is as follows:

Grade S-3: Approximately Rs 10.4 lakh per annum (excluding location-based allowances, category-specific allowances, etc.)

Grade S-1: Approximately Rs 9.9 lakh per annum (excluding location-based allowances, category-specific allowances, etc.)

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Mode of selection

Candidates eligible for the position will need to participate in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted in Hindi/English on the specified date.

The test comprises 100 objective-type questions in two segments: 50 on technical knowledge and 50 on General Awareness.

The duration of the test is 90 minutes. The minimum qualifying marks in the CBT will be determined based on a 50 percentile score for unreserved/EWS posts and a 40 percentile score for SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy Layer)/PWD posts.

Qualifying marks will be calculated separately for each post/discipline.

Candidates who qualify in the CBT for the aforementioned posts will be shortlisted for a skill test/trade test in order of merit, at a ratio of 1:3 for each post/discipline/trade.

If multiple candidates achieve the same cut-off marks, all of them will be called for the skill test/trade test.

The Skill Test/Trade Test is of qualifying nature. For the final selection, the weightage of marks in the CBT will be 100%.

Considering the reservation criteria, offer letters will be issued to candidates with higher marks in the CBT.

In case of a tie in the cut-off marks, the candidate with higher marks in the eligibility qualification will be selected.

Candidates will be allowed to participate in CBT/Skill Test/Trade Test upon presenting the call letter/admit card, one government-approved photo identity proof, and after undergoing biometric authentication at the venue.

For eligibility criteria and other details, check the notification here.