Steel Authority Of India Limited Hiring For 110 Posts, Details Here

New Delhi:
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply online through official website at sailcareers.com.
The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is seeking applications for the positions of Operator-cum-Technician, Operator-cum-Technician (Electrical Supervisor), and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee). The recruitment drive aims to fill 110 vacancies. The application process will commence on November 20, with a submission deadline of December 16. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at sailcareers.com.
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
There are 110 vacancies, including 20 for Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) (S-3), 10 for Operator-cum-Technician (Electrical Supervisor) (S-3) (For Mines only), and 80 for Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee).
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Application fee
- Operator-cum-Technician post: Rs 500 for General/OBC/EWS candidates, Rs 300 for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Departmental candidates.
- Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee): Rs 300 for General/OBC/EWS candidates, Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Departmental candidates.
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply
- Go to the official SAIL website at www.sail.co.in.
- Navigate to the "Careers" page.
- Register and proceed with the application.
- Complete the application form.
- Upload all required documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Submit the form and retain a printout for future reference.
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Salary structure
The minimum Cost to Company (CTC) at the lowest pay scale for the respective regular grades is as follows:
- Grade S-3: Approximately Rs 10.4 lakh per annum (excluding location-based allowances, category-specific allowances, etc.)
- Grade S-1: Approximately Rs 9.9 lakh per annum (excluding location-based allowances, category-specific allowances, etc.)
SAIL Recruitment 2023: Mode of selection
- Candidates eligible for the position will need to participate in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted in Hindi/English on the specified date.
- The test comprises 100 objective-type questions in two segments: 50 on technical knowledge and 50 on General Awareness.
- The duration of the test is 90 minutes. The minimum qualifying marks in the CBT will be determined based on a 50 percentile score for unreserved/EWS posts and a 40 percentile score for SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy Layer)/PWD posts.
- Qualifying marks will be calculated separately for each post/discipline.
- Candidates who qualify in the CBT for the aforementioned posts will be shortlisted for a skill test/trade test in order of merit, at a ratio of 1:3 for each post/discipline/trade.
- If multiple candidates achieve the same cut-off marks, all of them will be called for the skill test/trade test.
- The Skill Test/Trade Test is of qualifying nature. For the final selection, the weightage of marks in the CBT will be 100%.
- Considering the reservation criteria, offer letters will be issued to candidates with higher marks in the CBT.
- In case of a tie in the cut-off marks, the candidate with higher marks in the eligibility qualification will be selected.
Candidates will be allowed to participate in CBT/Skill Test/Trade Test upon presenting the call letter/admit card, one government-approved photo identity proof, and after undergoing biometric authentication at the venue.
For eligibility criteria and other details, check the notification here.