SAIL Recruitment 2024: Application Process Started For 249 Management Trainee Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Applicants are required to provide their GATE 2024 registration number when applying to SAIL.

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Candidates can register for the recruitment process until July 25.
SAIL Recruitment 2024: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has started accepting applications for Management Trainee (MT) posts, aiming to fill a total of 249 positions in eight engineering disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official site of SAIL, sailcareers.com. Candidates can register for the recruitment process until July 25. Applicants are required to provide their GATE 2024 registration number when applying to SAIL.

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

SAIL will consider the scores obtained in the eight GATE 2024 Engineering papers. These papers are Chemical (CH), Civil (CE), Computer (CS), Instrumentation (IN), Electrical (EE), Electronics (EC), Mechanical (ME), and Metallurgical (MT).

Candidates who have appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 Examination are eligible to apply. Based on their performance in the relevant GATE 2024 examination paper and the company's requirements, candidates will be shortlisted.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Group Discussion and Interview. They will be informed via the careers page on the SAIL website, email, or phone.

The merit list will be drawn by integrating the scores of GATE 2024, Group Discussion, and Interview with a weightage of 75:10:15, respectively, for final selection.

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Discipline-Wise Posts

  • Chemical: 10 posts
  • Civil: 21 posts
  • Computer: 9 posts
  • Electrical: 61 posts
  • Electronics: 5 posts
  • Instrumentation: 11 posts
  • Mechanical: 69 posts
  • Metallurgy: 63 posts

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Minimum Qualification
The candidate must hold a degree in Engineering with 65% marks (average of all semesters, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular year/semester by the Institute/University) in any of the eight engineering disciplines: Chemical, Civil, Computer, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Mechanical, or Metallurgy.

