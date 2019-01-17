AIIMS Patna Announces 165 Vacancies In Various Posts; Details Here

AIIMS Patna recruitment 2019: 165 vacancies announced in various posts; apply @ aiimspatna.org

All Indian Institute of Medical Science or AIIMS Patna has announced 165 vacancies in various posts in a job notification. As part of this AIIMS Patna recruitment process, posts in Account Officer, Chief Nursing Officer, Nursing Superintendent, Assistant Nursing Superintendent, Office Assistant Group B, Chief Pharmacist, Pharmacist Grade 1, Private Secretary Group B and many other posts will be filled. AIIMS Patna announced vacancies to 35 posts in a notification published on Employment News this week.

The last date for receipt of application from the eligible candidate is the 45th day from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News i.e. 5th March, 2019 up to 5.00 PM, said the AIIMS Patna job notification.

Detailed advertisement and application format have been uploaded on the AIIMS, Patna website aiimspatna.org, it said.

Application format can be downloaded from the website.

Duly filled-in application along with attested copies of all relevant certificates are to be sent to "Administrative Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Phulwarisharif, Patna, Bihar- 801507" superscribing the envelope "Application for the post of AIIMS Patna by Speed Post/Registered Post only.

Upper age limit

The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall not be exceeding 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of application.

Salary



The posts carry usual allowances as admissible to Central Government employees of similar status and other allowances sanctioned in AIIMS, Patna.

Vacancies

These are some major vacancies announced by AIIMS Patna today:

Assistant Nursing Superintendent: 85 vacancies

Office Assistant Group B: 14 vacancies

Chief Pharmacist: 11 vacancies

Pharmacist Grade 1: 6 vacancies

Private Secretary Group B: 5 vacancies

