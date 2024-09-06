AIIMS Patna Hiring Project Nurse-3 On Contractual Basis, Check Details

AIIMS Patna, has released a notification inviting online applications for the recruitment of Project Nurse 3 at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The applications are invited for a project titled "Development and validation of prognostic models for patients with traumatic brain injury: A comparision of the modern machine learning methods." The research project for which contractual appointment is being done requires office work and field visits.

The candidates willing to apply may visit the institute's website i.e. www.aiimspatna.org for detailed information.

Applicants will be called for the examination and interview through notice on institute's website. The institute will not issue any separate call letters to the eligible candidates for appearing in the interview. It is candidate's responsibility to visit the institute's website from time to time.

Qualifications

Applicants are required to have a minimum second class or equivalent CGPA four-year Nursing course (BSc Nursing) or Diploma in nursing or midwifery (GNM) with experience in Research.

Salary

Shortlisted candidates will be entitled for a salary of Rs 28,000 +HRA per month fixed.

Age limit

The applicant is required to be below 35 years of age.

Job description

The candidate is required to have technical competence to undertake data collection and its management. Assisting in research activities relating to the project.

Expiry of contract

The hiring is being done on a contractual basis for a period of one year. The contract will automatically expire on completion of 12 months or earlier in case of withdrawal of support by funding agency. The contractual appointment can be terminated at any time by either side by giving 30 days' notice or salary in lieu thereof.

Leave

The leave entitlement of the appointee will be governed in terms of the DHR/ICMR leave policy as amended from time to time.

Accommodation

The institute will not provide any hostel or accommodation to the shortlisted candidate.







