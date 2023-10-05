Cancer Patient's Relative Beaten By Guards At Patna AIIMS Over Admission

Around five security guards surrounded the cancer patient's family member and beat him.

A fight broke out between security guards at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna and the family of a cancer patient over admission to the hospital.

Around five security guards surrounded the cancer patient's family member and beat him brutally with sticks, as seen in visuals that have now surfaced.

The incident was recorded on a man's phone who requested the guards to stop but they did only when the victim lost consciousness.

The victim's family were crying and frantically screaming for help while the guards were seen walking off.

The family of the victim claimed that the man died after being beaten profusely by the guards. However, Director of AIIMS Patna, Dr. GK Paul said there was a fight between relatives of the cancer patient and the guards due to a shortage of beds. Dr Paul confirmed that no one had died in the incident.

The guards after beating the man, soon left the spot, leaving behind the stick they used to beat the victim. People on the hospital premises checked the man's pulse and said "he has died".

The Officer-in-charge of Phulwari police station said no complaint has been made to the police and said he is not aware of what is in the video.