Cabinet Approves 3 New AIIMSs In Gujarat, Jammu And Kashmir

These All Indian Institutes of Medical Sciences or AIIMSs will be set up under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), said a statement from the Central government.

Education | Edited by | Updated: January 10, 2019 21:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cabinet Approves 3 New AIIMSs In Gujarat, Jammu And Kashmir

Each new AIIMS will add 100 MBBS seats and 60 B.Sc. Nursing seats


New Delhi: 

The Union cabinet has today given its approval for establishment of three new AIIMS at Samba in Jammu, Pulwama in Kashmir and Rajkot in Gujarat. These All India Institutes of Medical Sciences or AIIMSs will be set up under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), said a statement from the Central government.

The objective is to establish the new AIIMS as Institutions of National Importance for providing quality tertiary healthcare, medical education, nursing education and research in the region, the statement added.

Establishment of new AIIMS involves creation of Hospital, Teaching Block for medical and nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities/services, broadly on the pattern of AIIMS, New Delhi and other six new AIIMS taken up under Phase-I of PMSSY. 

The Institute in Samba, Jammu is expected to be ready in 48 months while the government has estimated a 72 months period for Pulwama, Kashmir AIIMS.

The AIIMS in Rajkot is expected to be completed in 45 months.

Each new AIIMS will add 100 MBBS seats and 60 B.Sc. Nursing seats and will also have 15-20 Super Specialty Departments.

Cabinet Approves Two New AIIMS In Tamil Nadu And Telangana

Each new AIIMS will add around 750 hospital beds which will include Emergency / Trauma Beds, AYUSH Beds, Private Beds and ICU Speciality and Super Speciality beds, the statement said.

It is expected that each new AIIMS would cater to around 1500 OPD patients per day and around 1000 IPD patients per month.

Construction of new AIIMS is fully funded by the Central government. The Operations and Maintenance expenses on new AIIMS will be fully borne by the Centre.

Click here for more Education News
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Quota BillLive TVHOP LiveCES 2019Live Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAyodhya CaseUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizRahul GandhiDonald TrumpHrithik Roshan BirthdaySabarimala TempleHardik PandyaHonor View 20Mi TVRedmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................