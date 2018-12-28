AIIMS Postpones Nursing Officer Exam; Check Details Here

The AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment exam was scheduled to be held on January 7, 2019.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the recruitment exam for the post of Nursing Officer in various AIIMs. The AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment exam for AIIMSs - Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur was scheduled to be held on January 7, 2019. According to a notification from the medical institute, the exam has now been postponed till further orders of the High Court, Delhi, in a matter existing in the Court. The notification has asked the candidates to check the official website aiimsexams.org for further updates in regard to this exam.

"With reference to the NOTICE No. 84/2018 dated 31.10.2018, it is hereby informed that the Recruitment Examination for the post of NURSING OFFICER for AIIMS- Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur scheduled on Monday 07th January 2019 has to be postponed till further orders of the Hon'ble High Court, Delhi in the matter WP (C ) No. 11456/2018 and CM Appl. 44346/2018," said the notification.

"...visit the website www.aiimsexams.org regularly for updates and latest information," added the notification.

AIIMS had earlier announced the recruitment for 2,000 Nursing Officer posts in various AIIMs across India. Nursing Officer vacancies are available at AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Raipur.

The AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment exam will be conducted in Online (Computer Based) Mode.

According to the notification, the selection process is to be made as per the relevant Recruitment Rules and Government of India instructions as applicable.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted on all India basis.

