Online Registration For 2,000 AIIMS Nursing Officer Posts Begins @ Aiimsexams.org, Apply Now

AIIMS Nursing Officer Registration Begins @ Aiimsexams.org, Apply Now For 2,000 Posts

The online registration of applications have started on the official AIIMS website aiimsexams.org for the recruitment of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse-Grade-II)- Group 'B' on Direct Recruitment Basis yesterday. The AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment registration will be open till October 29, 2018 upto 5:00 P.M. along with the link to website of respective AIIMS. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced recruitment for 2,000 Nursing Officer posts. Nursing Officer vacancies are available at AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Raipur.

No documents including the AIIMS nursing officer registration slip of online application form is required to be sent to AIIMS, New Delhi. However, the official notification from AIIMS said, all applicants are advised to keep a copy of registration slip with them, alongwith proof of payment for their record.

The candidature of such applicants who fails to complete the online registration by the stipulated date and time will not be considered and no correspondence in this regard will be entertained, the notification said.

The AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment examination will be conducted in Online (Computer Based) Mode.

According to the notification, the selection process is to be made as per the relevant Recruitment Rules and Government of India instructions as applicable.

The examination will be conducted on all India basis.

The choice of AIIMS Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur in order of preference will be obtained from the candidates during online registration to enable them for subsequent allotment of AIIMS based on their choice and merit.

In addition to other documentation, the following processes have to be completed by the candidates in their Online Registration Form:

a) To opt the choice of city for the Examination.

b) To opt the choice of AIIMS in order of preference.

"All candidates are required to note that although their choice of city of Examination would be accommodated as far as possible, AIIMS New Delhi reserves the right to finally allot any choice of city of Examination to a selected candidate due to logistic and administrative reasons and this will be final and binding on the candidates," said the notification.

B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery and registered as nurses and midwife in State/ Indian Nursing Council are eligible to apply. Candidates with Diploma qualification need to have two years experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital.

