RSMSSB Releases Junior Scientific Assistant Exam Question Paper, Answer Key

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the question paper, and answer key for the Junior Scientific Assistant (JSA) recruitment exam conducted in September. The examinations were conducted from September 14 to September 22, 2019. The Board has also released the link for candidates to submit objection on the question paper.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can submit objection on the question paper or the answer key from October 13 to October 15, 2019.

Different sets of question paper was used in the exam and hence the sequence of questions may be different in the master question paper. Candidates who wish to submit an objection on the question paper should be careful about question number.

Candidates would need to login through their SSO Id to submit their objection.

For every objection, candidate will have to pay Rs. 100 as objection fee. Candidates can submit the fee through the website using their individual SSO Id. In case, a candidate avails the services of e-kiosk to submit fee for objections, they will also have to pay service charges.

Candidates should submit only standard, authentic books as proof for their objection. They have to mention book name, author name, Publication, edition, and page number. Objections submitted without any proof will not be considered by the board.

