Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Releases Exam Schedule For Junior Scientific Assistant Exam

RSMSSB has released exam schedule for Junior Scientific Assistant (JSA) exam

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the examination schedule for Junior Scientific Assistant (JSA) recruitment. The examination will begin on September 14 and conclude on September 22, 2019. The exams have been scheduled on different days and in different shifts for the various branches.

The admit card for the Junior Scientific Assistant (JSA) recruitment exam will be released on September 9, 2019 after 2:00 pm. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment will be able to download their admit cards from the RSMSSB website or using their SSO Id on the Rajasthan Single Sign On (SSO) portal.

On the day of the exam, candidate must bring their e-admit card, one colored photograph of 2.5cm X 2.5cm dimension, one blue ball-point pen with a transparent body, and a valid photo identity proof. Anyone without a valid id proof in original will not be allowed to enter the exam venue.

The Board has also released detailed dress code for the exam day which includes half-sleeve shirt for men and suit or saree for women with a half-sleeve kurta or half-sleeve blouse. Candidates are advised to check the dress code implemented by the board and adhere to it to avoid disqualification from the exam.

