Railway Group D Post: Online Application Process Begins Next Week

RRC Group D Recruitment Begins Next Week

For as many as 1 lakh vacancies, the railway recruitment cells (RRC) will begin the online registration process next week. This is the first recruitment drive of railways to be conducted under the aegis of the RRCs. RRC will conduct the recruitment along with the physical efficiency test of group D posts advertised through CEN 02/2018. The group D posts or the level 1 post includes track maintainer grade IV, helper/ assistant in various technical departments (electrical, engineering, mechanical and S&T departments), assistant pointsman and level 1 posts in other departments.

RRC Portals

Details of the recruitment will be advertised through RRC CEN 01/ 2019. Candidates should go through the centralized employment notification, properly, before applying for the job. The registration portal will open at 10 am on March 12.

"It's Less Than Half Of Total Vacancy," Says RTI On 'The Biggest Recruitment Drive' Of Railways

This will be the last of the four recruitment announced by the Indian Railways this year.

In 2018-2019, the railways announced close to 3 lakh jobs. While selection process is underway for those advertised in 2018, the application process has already started for those notified this year (except the RRC group D posts). Due to large number of applicants, the railway recruitment boards are taking months together to complete each selection phase. The recruitment boards are conducting 5 out of 7 current recruitment of the railways.

