Railway To Carry Forward Pending Exams For Over 1 Lakh Posts To Next Year

More than 2.4 crore candidates haveregistered for these exams.

Along with all other plans for the new year, the Indian Railways would carry forward pending recruitment exams for over 1 lakh posts. The said exams popularly known as RRB NTPC and RRC Group D exams were one of the biggest job announcements of 2019. Both the jobs were announced in February 2019 and so far only the application process can be said to have been the only progress in these recruitment.

The selection tests for these jobs were proposed to be held between June-October. But till mid September there was no response from the RRBs or the RRCs, which are the railway designated bodies for conducting these recruitment exams. On September 17, the RRBs had announced that they are mulling over roping an external agency for conducting railway exams. A railway official had confirmed it to NDTV that the dates for RRB NTPC exam and RRC Group D exam would be notified only after the agency has been finalized.

So far, there has been no update on the exam conducting agency.

More than 2.4 crore candidates have registered for these exams. While 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered for the RRC Group D recruitment, the RRB NTPC recruitment saw a total of 1,26,30,885 registrations.

The Railway NTPC includes Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master posts.

Click here for more Jobs News