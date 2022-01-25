Job Aspirants Found Indulging In Unlawful Activities May Face Lifetime Debarment: Railway Ministry

The ministry said RRBs are committed to conduct fair and transparent recruitment process

Job aspirants who are found indulging in unlawful activities may face lifetime debarment from obtaining jobs in the railways, the Railway Ministry said in a public notice.

The response from the ministry came after candidates who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)'s Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam held a protest on Tuesday at the Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results.

News agency ANI reported that hundreds of railway job aspirants blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna.

"It has come to notice that aspirants of Railway job have indulged in vandalism/ unlawful activities like protesting on Railway Tracks, disruption of Train Operations, damaging Railway Properties etc.

"Such misguided activities are highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for Railway/Government job," the notice said.

It added that videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialized agencies and candidates or aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining railway job.

The notice further mentioned that RRBs are committed to conduct fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining highest standards of integrity.

"Railway job aspirants/candidates are advised not to be misguided or come under the influence of such elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own selfish ends," it said.