RRB NTPC: Additional Exam Date Included In Fourth Phase, Details Tomorrow

RRB NTPC exam will also be held on February 22

In the upcoming fourth phase of the RRB NTPC exam the railway recruitment boards (RRB) have included an additional date of exam. As per the notice released the RRBs, the fourth phase of NTPC exam is scheduled from February 15 to March 3. The exam dates were February 15, 16, 17, 27 and March 1, 2, 3. Accordingly, candidates whose exams have been scheduled on these days were informed about the city and date of the exam.

However, in a notification released today, the boards have said that the RRB NTPC exam will also be held on February 22. All the candidates whose exam has been scheduled on that day will be informed about the exam city and date tomorrow (February 11) at 5 pm.

The admit card for the RRB NTPC exam scheduled in fourth phase will also be released tomorrow.

This is the first exam of the RRB NTPC exam which is being held for the selection of candidates to railways' non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts.

Over 1.26 crore candidates have registered for this exam which is being to fill a total of 35,208 vacancies. The exam had started on December 28 and is currently in the third phase.

