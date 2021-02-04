RRB NTPC Exam: Railway Issues Notice On What To Avoid On Exam Day

RRB NTPC exam is currently in its third phase.

The RRB NTPC exam is currently being held in phases in the country for over 1.26 crore candidates. The exam is currently in its third phase. In each phase, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) are scheduling close to 27 lakh candidates to appear in the exam. RRBs are conducting this exam for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts which includes goods guard, ticket collector, traffic assistant, typist and others.

RRB NTPC exams commenced on December 28 and are expected to be held till March.

The third phase of the RRB NTPC exam will be held till February 12. Admit cards are being released 4 days prior to the exam.

Regarding the exam, the RRBs have released a notice on what to wear and carry to the exam hall and what to avoid.

"Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, blue tooth, pen drive, laptops, calculators, wrist watches or any other communication devices or pen, pencil, wallet, purses, belts, shoes and metallic wears including ornaments etc. are strictly not allowed inside the exam hall," the notice released by the RRBs says.

It has come to our notice that candidates are wearing/ carrying these items to the exam hall.

The RRBs have asked the candidates to follow the rules strictly.

