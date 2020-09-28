RRB NTPC Application Status: Know How To Submit Query For Rejected Application

RRB NTPC application status: Option to check NTPC application status will close on September 30.

The option to check the application status for RRB NTPC recruitment will close on September 30. Candidates whose applications have been rejected can submit their query to the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in a proper format. RRBs have already released a series of questions and answers to them related to the common queries asked by candidates regarding the application status.

Submit Query Regarding RRB Application Status

Candidates who wish to seek information, other than that given by the RRBs, can submit their queries in the format given here:

Registration number

Registered email ID

If the candidate gets an error message while retrieving the status of the application, it should be sent to the respective RRB. "In case of application failure or any error message, we would like to have the specific error message," RRBs have notified,

Candidates should also provide details of the operating system and the browser. "Additionally, you may provide the details including the operating system and internet browser and version used," RRBs have also notified.

The RRBs have said that multiple applications submitted by the same candidate in the same or different railway recruitment board has been rejected.

Many candidates, whose applications have been rejected, have requested the RRBs to give them a chance to modify the application form. The candidates have requested on microblogging platform, Twitter, and have tagged the railway ministry and other officials regarding this.

The exam is popularly referred to as RRB NTPC as the exam is being conducted by the RRBs for selection to railways' non-technical popular category posts (NTPC posts). NTPC posts include Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master posts.

The recruitment was notified in February 2019.

