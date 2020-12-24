RRB NTPC Exam Admit Card Released

RRB NTPC admit cards have been released

The RRB NTPC exam will begin on December 28. In the first phase the railway recruitment boards (RRB) will conduct the exam till January 13. The exam schedule after January 13 will be released later, the RRBs have said. The exam will be held for filling non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways.

Download RRB NTPC Admit Card

RRB NTPC admit cards have been released. Candidates whose exam is scheduled within January 13 will receive their admit cards today. Others will receive a message "Dear Candidate, You are not scheduled in the present phase. Please wait for intimation from RRBs."

The RRBs have asked candidates to write a paragraph of self-declaration on the admit card. For this purpose, a blank space will be available in the admit card. "Candidates should leave blank spaces provided in the downloaded e-Call letter for writing self-declaration paragraph (as the paragraph will be displayed on the screen during CBT), signature and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) unfilled while coming for the exam," RRBs have said in the official exam notice.

A total of 35,208 vacancies will be filled through this exam for which 1,26,30,885 candidates have registered.

RRB Zones: Official Websites