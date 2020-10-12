RRB NTPC First Stage Exam In December: Know About Selection Process

RRB NTPC exam is scheduled in December. Admit cards can be expected soon.

The RRB NTPC exam for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways will be held in December. Selection to these posts will be done through various exams which will be held in succession. The first stage of RRB NTPC exam will be held from December 15. Admit cards of the exam are expected to be released soon. For the RRB NTPC exam, close to 2 crore candidates are expected to sit.

"Facility for download of admit cards will be available about 3-7 days before the examination on the website of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office. Candidates must bring printout of the admission certificate to the examination hall," RRBs have said on NTPC admit card.

Candidates who qualify the first stage of the RRB NTPC exam will be shortlisted for the next stage. The tests will be computer based (CBT). For every wrong answer, negative marks will be given to candidates in this CBT.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) will shortlist candidates for the second stage equaling to 20 times the vacancies as per the merit obtained in the first stage exam.

"The 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit," RRBs have said in the notification released in February, 2019.

The second stage exam will have questions from general awareness, mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning.

