RRB NTPC Exam In December: Know About Fee Refund Process

RRB NTPC admit card expected soon.

RRB NTPC exam will begin on December 15. Close to 2 crore candidates have registered for the exam. The railway recruitment boards (RRB) have recently released the application status of the candidates who had registered for the exam. Candidates whose application forms have been accepted will appear for the exam. The RRBs will release the detailed schedule of the exam soon. It is expected that the exam will be held over many days and there will be more than one session of exam per day.

RRB NTPC admit card will also be released soon. As a general practice, which was followed in previous few exams, RRBs intimate candidates of their exam centre and date before issuing the admit card. The admit cards will be released on the official websites of the respective RRBs. Candidates can download it using their registration number and date of birth details.

Candidates who appear for the RRB NTPC exam will get a refund on the fee which they had submitted during filling the application form.

Female candidates and those belonging to third gender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, minority and economically backward class will get a complete refund on the fee. These candidates have paid Rs 250 as application fee. Other candidates, who have paid Rs 500 will get refund of Rs 400 on appearing in the exam.

Also, in case the vacancies are cancelled the fee of those candidates will be returned who have appeared for the exam.

"The Railway Administration also reserves the right to cancel the notified vacancies at any stage at its discretion and such decision will be final and binding on all. In the event of cancellation of notified vacancies, the examination fee paid by the candidates will not be refunded except for candidates who have attended the 1st Stage CBT," reads the job notification.

