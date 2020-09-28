RRB NTPC Exam In December, Option To Check Application Status Closes On September 30

RRB NTPC admit card, exam date details will be released on the respective RRB portals.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will conduct the first exam for selection to non-technical popular category posts (NTPC posts) in December. Regarding the RRB NTPC admit card, the RRBs have notified that it will be available for download well before the computer based test in the website of the respective RRBs.

Since more than 3 crore applications have been registered for the exam, it is expected that the RRBs will conduct the exam in multiple shifts over many days. On the detailed exam schedule, the RRBs have said that the update regarding the computer based test will be intimated through the respective website of the RRB.

The recruitment was notified in February, 2019.

Selection to RRB NTPC posts will be through two computer based tests, skill test and the final merit list will be through document verification. A total of 35,208 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment out of which 10,628 posts are undergraduate posts (Junior clerk cum typist, accounts clerk cum typist, junior time keeper, trains clerk and commercial cum ticket clerk) for which the minimum eligibility is 10+2 pass. 24,649 posts are graduate posts for which the minimum eligibility is graduation.

After the two computer-based tests, the selection process will differ post wise. For station master and traffic assistant post there will be a computer based aptitude test after the two computer based tests. For Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper there will be typing skill test. For Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, there shall be two stage computer-based test followed by document verification and medical examination.

As of now, the RRB NTPC application status of the candidates has been released. Candidates can check their application status till September 30.

