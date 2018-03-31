RRB Recruitment 2018: Last Date For Registration Today; Apply Before Midnight The last date to apply for more than 89,000 vacancies in Indian Railways is today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT RRB Recruitment 2018: Last Date For Registration Today New Delhi: The last date to apply for more than 89,000 vacancies in Indian Railways is today. Candidate who fulfill the eligibility criteria have time till midnight today to complete the



Important points to keep in mind while applying for Indian Railway vacancies:



1. The application fee is Rs. 500 for all other categories except SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman/ PWDs/ Female/ Transgender/ Minorities/ Economically backward classes, in which case the application fee is Rs. 250.

2. For the application, candidate should have their scanned photograph in color. The image should be JPEG image of size 20 to 50 KB.

3. Candidate who seek free travel pass should also keep a scanned image of their SC/ST certificate. It should be a JPEG image of size 50 to 100 KB.

4. In case of candidates availing the services of a scribe, the scanned image of the scribe also needs to be uploaded. It should be a JPEG image of size 20 to 50 KB.

5. To begin the application process, candidate would need to go to the RRB website and select the regional RRB to which they wish to apply to.



Candidate must keep in mind that the application process involves three stages. The first stage is registration, second stage is payment of application fee and the final stage is uploading documents and final submission. In the last stage of the application candidates would also need to choose the post they are applying for, so read the recruitment advertisement carefully.



