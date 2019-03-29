Indian Railway Amends Group D 2019 Notice; Reduces Number Of Candidates For Document Verification

RRB Group D 2019 recruitment advertisement has been amended yet again

RRB Group D 2019: In yet another change to its recruitment advertisement, Indian Railway has reduced the number of candidates who would be called for document verification process after qualifying in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted for selection of Group D candidates. Indian Railway had released indicative advertisement for recruitment on more than 1 lakh Group D posts on February 23 and had begun the application process on March 12, 2019.

In the detailed advertisement for RRC CEN 01/2019, Indian Railway had advertised 1,03,769 Group D posts. Initially, in the advertisement, the recruitment board had notified that after CBT, candidates twice the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification.

However, RRBs have released an amendment to the advertisement which states that the number of candidates to be called for Document Verification process will be 1.5 times the number of vacancies available.

The amendment says, "Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, candidates 1.05 times (i.e. number of extra candidates to be called for Document Verification shall be 5% beyond the number of notified vacancies) the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options."

RRB Group D selection process involves a preliminary Computer-Based Test (CBT). Those who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT will be called for RRB Group D PET. Candidates who qualify in the PET will be called for Document Verification. Candidates would be empanelled after Document Verification.

Earlier, RRBs had announced a slight change in the Group D PET process. The number of candidates called for RRB Group D PET will be three times the number of vacancies available.

