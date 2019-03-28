RRB Group D PET Result Releasing Started; Direct Links Of RRCs Here

RRB Group D PET tests were held in March

RRB Group D PET result: Various RRCs or Railways Recruitment Cells have started releasing the RRB Group D result for the Physical Efficiency Test or PET held this month. The RRB Group D PET result which has the shortlist of the candidates who have been selected for the Document Verification (DV) is available on the official websites of RRCs affiliated with various Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). When NDTV checked, the RRB Group D result for RRC Southern Railway and RRC Northern Railway is available now.

RRB Group D Result For PET : List of RRCs to check your PET result

Candidates who are waiting for RRB Group D PET result may visit the link given her to check their results:

(In the order of: Serial number, name of the RRB, name of the corresponding RRC, Location and RRC website address)

1. RRB Ahmedabad, Western Railway, Mumbai, www.rrc-wr.com

2. RRB Ajmer, North Western Railway, Jaipur, www.nwr.indianrailways.gov.in

3. RRB Allahabad, North Central Railway, Allahabad, www.rrcald.org

4. RRB Bangalore, South Western Railway, Hubli, www.rrchubli.in

5. RRB Bhopal, West Central Railway, Jabalpur, www.wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

6. RRB Bhubaneswar, East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar, www.rrcbbs.org.in

7. RRB Bilaspur, South East Central Railway, Bilaspur, www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in



8. RRB Chandigarh, Northern Railway, New Delhi, www.rrcnr.org

9. RRB Chennai, Southern Railway, Chennai, www.rrcmas.in

10. RRB Gorakhpur, North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur, www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in

11. RRB Guwahati, Northeast Frontier Railway, Guwahati, www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

12. RRB Kolkata, Eastern Railway, Kolkata, www.rrcer.com

13. RRB Mumbai, Central Railway, Mumbai, www.rrccr.com

14. RRB Patna, East Central Railway, Patna, www.rrcecr.gov.in

15. RRB Ranchi, South Eastern Railway, Kolkata, www.ser.indianrailways.gov.in

16. RRB Secunderabad, South Central Railway, Secunderabad, www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in

Click here for more Jobs News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.