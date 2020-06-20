Railways To Hold Recruitment Exams Following Social Distancing Rules

The latest update is that a pre-bid meeting will be held on June 29 at RRB Ajmer.

Indian Railways will conduct the recruitment exams like RRB NTPC, RRB Group D following social distancing rules. The railway is in the process of hiring an external exam conducting agency for conducting pending exams that were notified in 2019. Over 1.5 crores of candidates have registered for these exams.

In September 2019, the railways had said that due to the large number of applicants it is planning to hire an exam conducting agency to conduct computer-based tests and all recruitment related activities like processing of results and creating a list of panel etc. Prior to this Railway Recruitment Boards or the RRBs were conducting the railway exams.

Later, the bidding process was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest update is that a pre-bid meeting will be held on June 29 at Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Ajmer.

"In view of changed scenario due to COVID-19, the exams are likely to be held by observing stipulated guidelines related to COVID-19 like social distancing, sanitisation of centres, biometric/ frisking etc.," railways has said in an official notification. The bidders have been asked to submit their queries by June 24.

It is also being planned to hold the pre-bid meeting online through video conferencing.

The external agency needs to have robust technical, operational, logistic and manpower support for conducting big exams which have huge number of candidates and multiple stages of tests. The railway wants to establish a control room at Railway Board and at 21 RRB offices with dashboards for real-time monitoring of examinations.

Click here for more Jobs News