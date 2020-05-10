Rajasthan Education Minister Writes To RPSC On Teacher Recruitment Process

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had announced the job in April, 2018.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has written to the state public service commission in order to speed up the second grade teacher recruitment process which has been delayed since a long time. Over 9,000 qualified candidates are waiting for their appointment letter.

The final result was announced in March 2020. However, as a court's ruling related to posts reserved for Ex-Servicemen is pending the recruitment process has not been completed.

As per a report, which has been shared by the Education Minister on Twitter, the allotment process for the selected teachers is expected to end within this month. The Education Minister has asked for the detailed application forms of the teachers which is currently with the Commission.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan government had announced to fill 31,000 teacher posts in the schools, this year through Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). The exam is scheduled to be held on August 2, and the notification has not been released yet. The government had also announced that about 6,080 posts will be reserved for the aspirants belonging to tribal sub-plan (TSP) areas.

Also, the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET), scheduled on May 10, has been postponed to first week of June. Exact date of the exam will be notified to the candidates later. Admit cards will be released on June 1. This is the second consecutive year the PTET is being held by the Dungar College, Bikaner. In 2018 and in 2017 the exam was conducted by the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University.

