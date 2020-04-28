Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) Postponed

The Rajasthan PTET is held for 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year BA-B.Sc. B.Ed. course.

The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) has been postponed. As per the latest update released by the Dungar College, Bikaner, the exam will be held in the first week of June. Exact date of the exam will be notified to the candidates later. Admit cards will be released on June 1.

Candidates who have registered for the exam are allowed to edit their application forms, to rectify errors, till May 5.

The Rajasthan PTET result will be announced on June 26. Counselling, on the basis of the PTET result, will begin on July 1.

As per the new schedule the allotment result will be released in August and the classes will begin in September.

This is the second consecutive year the PTET is being held by the Dungar College, Bikaner. In 2018 and in 2017 the exam was conducted by the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University. In 2016 Kota University had conducted the exam. Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has conducted the PTET exam in 1995-96, 1998-99, 2004, 2007 and 2015 as well.

