RPSC Releases Master Question paper, Answer Key For Supervisor 2018 Exam

RPSC has released preliminary answer key for Supervisor (Women Empowerment) 2018 exam

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Master Question paper and preliminary answer key for the Supervisor (Women Empowerment) 2018 exam which was conducted on January 6, 2019. Both, the master question paper and answer key, are available on the commission's official website. In case a candidate has any objection on any of the questions or the answers marked in the answer key, they can submit their objection to the commission in the prescribed format.

Candidates will be allowed to submit their objection from February 6, 2019 to February 8, 2019 till midnight.

Candidates should note that they were provided with different sets of question paper and the sequence of questions in the master question paper may be different from the question paper set given to them. The answers marked in the answer key are as per the question sequence in the master question paper and candidates should check the key accordingly.

Candidates will have to submit Rs. 100 for every objection submitted. They will be able to submit their objection through the link made available on the commission's official website. They would need their SSO ID in order to submit their objection.

Along with the objection, candidates would need to upload proof from standard, authentic text books only. It is mandatory to submit the name of the book, author's name, Publisher's name, Publication year, and page number.

