RPSC Releases Marks Of Senior Grade Teacher Exam

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marks obtained by the candidates who had appeared for the Senior Teacher Grade 2 exam. Candidates can check their marks from the official website of the RPSC. The exam was held separately for English, Sanskrit, Science, Mathematics, Urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi language. This recruitment was notified in 2018.

RPSC Senior Teacher Exam Marks

RPSC has also released the final answer key for Senior Teacher (Secondary Education) Competitive Exam.

On another school teacher recruitment, the RPSC has announced to begin counselling process on August 31. For school lecturer exam, which was notified in 2018, the counselling will be held till September 15.

In December 2019, Rajasthan government had announced to fill 33,000 teacher posts through Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET). The exam was scheduled to be held on August 2 and it would have been conducted by the Rajasthan School Education Board. The statement from state government officials came after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reviewed the status of vacant positions in various government departments and asked officials to complete the pending recruitment in all departments at the earliest. It had also announced to fill school lecturer posts through an exam by RPSC.

