RPSC Releases Exam Schedule, Admit Cards For Recruitment Advertised In 2015

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the examination schedule for various recruitments advertised in 2015. Apart from releasing the examination schedule, the commission has also released the admit card for the registered candidates. The exam will be conducted in online mode. The commission has also uploaded mock test link on the official website, and candidates can practice for the upcoming examination. The recruitment test will be conducted at the Jaipur District Headquarters.



The examination schedule and admit card has been released for the following recruitments:

Town Planning Assistant 2015

Statistical Officer (Agricultural Department) 2015

Geologist 2015

Chemist (Mines and Geology Department) 2015

Assistant Agriculture Officer (TSP) 2015

Agriculture Research Officer (Udhyan) 2015



Candidates can download their admit cards from the RPSC web portal (www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in). They would need their application id and date of birth to download the hall tickets. On the day of the examination, candidates would need to carry their passport size colored photograph and original photo identity proof at the examination centre.



Candidates would need to arrive at the examination centre an hour prior to the examination schedule. Candidates are also not allowed to carry wrist watch, mobile phones, or any other electronic item to the examination centre.



