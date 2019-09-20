Rajasthan Public Service Commission To Recruit 156 Junior Legal Officers

RPSC has announced recruitment for Junior Legal Officers

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released recruitment notice for Junior Legal Officer. The Commission has advertised 156 vacancies. Out of these 145 vacancies are available for non-TSP regions and 11 are available for TSP regions. Candidates belonging to TSP regions are eligible to apply against vacancies for non-TSP regions.

The Commission will begin online application process on September 25 and will conclude the process on October 25, 2019.

Any law graduate from a recognized University with three years course of proficiency (Professional) degree. The applicant must also have working knowledge of Hindi language written in Devnagri script and should be aware of Rajasthani culture.

Students in the last year/semester of their course are also eligible to apply, given that they produce certificates proving their eligibility for the post at the time of interview.

Applicant should not be younger than 21 years and older than 40 years as on January 1, 2020.

Candidates would be selected for recruitment after a written examination and interview. Only candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for the interview process.

The written test will be conducted for four papers. Each paper will be of 3 hours duration and will have objective questions.

Out of the four papers, three will cover topics from law and judiciary. Fourth paper will be language paper - General Hindi and General English, both carrying 25 marks. The standard of the language paper will be that of Senior Secondary level.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.