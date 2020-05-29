Rajasthan Re-Opens Application For Inspector Of Factories And Boilers

Rajasthan has re-opened application for Inspector of Factories and Boilers

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has reduced the number of vacancies for Inspector of Factories and Boilers from 3 to 2. The Commission has also re-opened the application process. Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment from June 1 to June 15, 2020.

An applicant must have a degree in Mechanical or Production or Power Plant or Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.

The applicant must also have two years' experience as technical personnel in the design, construction, erection, operation, testing, repair, maintenance or inspection of boilers or in the implementation of the Boilers Act, 1923 and rules and regulations framed there under.

The candidate must also have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and should know about Rajasthani culture.

The lower age limit for this recruitment is 23 years and upper age limit is 40 years.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on the Commission's official website. Application fee is Rs. 350 for General category, EWS, and OBC candidates from Rajasthan who are above creamy layer. Non-Creamy layer OBC candidates from Rajasthan will have to pay Rs. 250 and application fee for all PwD and SC, ST candidates from Rajasthan will have to pay Rs. 150 as application fee.

The selection process will include a screening test and an interview. Weightage for marks scored in screening test is 40 marks, for academic degrees in 20 marks, and for interview, it is 40 marks.

The screening test will be an objective test which may be conducted online or offline.

